Wave of support for Neil’s Cruise

By Sahar Foladi

A small family business in Dandenong is up against some serious big-corp competition in an annual Neil’s Cruise for the Kids fundraiser.

What started in 2018 has become a tradition for leading 3AW radio presenter and journalist Neil Mitchell.

Neil’s Cruise for the Kids this year will raise funds for electrosurgical units for the Royal Children’s Hospital with each business to raise a minimum $5,000 to be allowed on the cruise.

As a regular 3AW listener, Rob Boyle from Rob’s British Butchers found out about this initiative and decided to join the good cause.

“My driver who’s retired – his grandson had two or three major operations and he was in (the Royal Children’s) for a long time.

“My daughter’s best friend was also in the children’s hospital. What more motivation can you get for jumping on-board?”

Amazingly, Rob’s British Butchers finished off in top six in their first year of competition with $17,646 beating Herald Sun Confidential, ACE Radio and Greyhound Racing Victoria among many.

“We couldn’t believe it. That was the first year on the wheel. There was ANZ bank and big people with lots of clout behind them.

“Sixth out of 21 companies and we were the smallest company there. I couldn’t believe it, we were excited for days.”

It was also his determination to compete that led him to set the bar high for his business and since 2021, he has fundraised more than $30,000.

“I was told are you sure you can do this, you’re a small business. We did. Now they ring us every year, are you coming on again Robbie?”

Rob’s British Butchers has been serving the Dandenong community for 30 years now and is geared up for this year’s competition with almost $2,800 raised so far.

“We only started on Tuesday and we’re really pleased the way it’s going. It’s like a snowball – some people don’t put it in until we’re on the cruise,” Mr Boyle said.

For Mr Boyle, it’s the family effort whether in business or competitions. His daughter Georgina has been calling and pushing for donations and will accompany him on the cruise while his wife Jill, son and son-in-law will look after the shop.

“I don’t get out of the shop often so it’s nice to have time to relax. You get to meet people and everybody whose there is doing the same as I am. They’re all enthusiastic.”

This year’s competition among the businesses will be exciting as Mr Boyle’s biggest supporter Steve’s Car Alarms which donates $1,000 every year will join the race.

“It’s his first year, he was a big supporter of mine so I will support him this year. I’ll donate to his as well, I owe him that.”

Mr Boyle said he’s excited and looks forward to getting on that cruise again.

He will be held hostage on the cruise on Friday 3 March until he raises a minimum $5,000.

To donate visit https://fundraise.goodfridayappeal.com.au/fundraisers/RobsBritishButchers/neils-cruise-for-the-kids-2023