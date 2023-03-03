Star role for AAPS clinic

A new show is about to hit Victoria’s TV screens that will showcase local and regional animal heroes, bringing new eyes to Keysborough.

Animal SOS Australia is a new TV series that captures the love, joy and challenges we share with our pets, while showcasing the lifesaving work of veterinarians and shelter staff in helping pets in need.

The show goes behind-the-scenes at three primary Melbourne locations: Southern Animal Health in Cheltenham, the Australian Animal Protection Society in Keysborough and Animal Aid in Coldstream.

Viewers can expect a heart-warming look into the day-to-day work of veterinary professionals and animal shelter staff, who often go above and beyond to care for animals in need.

It takes an up-close look at the stories of pets and their owners, as well as the work of animal shelters and rescue organisations in helping animals find their forever homes.

Co-created and Narrated by media personality, animal welfare advocate, dog behaviourist and author Lara Shannon, Animal SOS Australia will highlight the many challenges these professionals face, including the emotional toll of working with sick, injured and abandoned animals, and the impact of the pandemic on animal welfare.

Ms Shannon said the show not only shares stories of pets in need, but it also shines a light on what vets and shelter staff have to go through every day when treating injured and sick animals, or those that have been abandoned, neglected and are in desperate need of life-saving surgery and a new home.

“The veterinary and animal welfare industries here in Australia, and globally, are at crisis point with vet shortages, mental health issues and burn out meaning there are less vets to care for more pets,” she said.

Vets have four times the average rate of suicide compared to the general population, with one vet dying by suicide in Australia every 12 weeks* and nearly 70 percent of veterinary professionals in Australia having lost a colleague or peer to suicide.

“This is completely unacceptable when you consider the work they do and how many households across Australia rely on them to take care of their pets, at a time we are also seeing the highest rate of pet ownership than we have seen before,” said Ms Shannon.

“I want people to watch and love this show for the warm, fuzzy and beautiful moments and, at times, the tragic stories that it shares. But to also create more awareness and a fundamental shift in public support and understanding for those working tirelessly across the animal welfare industries to support both pets and people in need.”

With so many pets in need of care and support, Animal SOS Australia is a timely reminder of the importance of these and the other organisations featured across the series and the important work they do.

Animal SOS Australia will air on 7TWO from Sunday March 5 at 3:30pm across 6 half hour episodes and promises to be a must-watch for anyone who loves animals, as well as anyone interested in the behind-the-scenes work of animal care professionals.

The Series One Presenting Partner is Vets Choice pet insurance. Executive Producers are Lara Shannon, Alex Begetis and David Byrne.