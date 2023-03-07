Kicking goals for 30 years

By Sahar Foladi

An inclusive soccer academy in Dandenong has reached new heights as it took out a prestigious award on its 30th anniversary.

All Abilities Soccer Academy (AASA) has been recognised by the Office of the Public Advocate with an‘Outstanding service to people with disability’ award for its vital role in the community .

Founded by Juan Carlos Loyola OAM and his wife Cristina Loyola in 1993, the academy provides opportunity for people with special needs to be involved in soccer and practice at the academy once a week.

“For us the main driving force would be to see the player’s happy faces as they play soccer. The proud and sometimes happy tears on their parents’ faces are what motivate us to keep going and continue to do the best for players and their families,” Mr Loyola said.

Originally from Argentina Mr Loyola migrated to Australia in 1977 and started work in the disability sector in 1989.

By 1990 he worked with the Special Olympics as the State Coach and played in the state soccer league for Brunswick.

“It is very comforting to help people who really have the right to enjoy soccer like everyone else. It is an honour and privilege to teach them how to enjoy life in sports.”

In 2019, players from the academy went on a Goodwill China soccer trip which saw them play in Beijing, Xi’an and Shanghai.

This year a player from the club will represent Australia in the Futsal World Cup in France.

“The future of the organisation is bright with NDIS support for our players. We will continue to be the number-one special needs soccer club in Victoria and do our best for these players so they can enjoy sports and have pride in being able to achieve something for the community.”

There are 32 players registered throughout the year in the academy.

The organisation not only benefits those with special needs but it also provides parents a platform to make friends.

Tatiana and her son Tanie have been with the academy for more than 15 years where she’s on the committee to liaise with the families and the community.

“Being part of the soccer academy was very important to me because when you have a child with a disability it makes you socially isolated.

“At the academy I have had the opportunity to be with other parents who have the same or similar experiences and we’re able to talk about our lives, exchange information about Centrelink, or other disability, medical services and to make friends.”

Tanie has autism, intellectual disability, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and epilepsy. He joined the academy between the ages of 12-13, and now as a 29 year old he continues to love soccer.

“He talks about soccer all the time gets ready straight away on Saturday mornings and can’t wait to go to soccer,” Tatiana said.

The calendar is packed for the year ahead but the most exciting event is said to be in Tasmania for a championship in September.

Another academy member Meagan will also participate in all the events for the year.

Meagan has moderate Autism Spectrum Disorder and gross/ fine motor skills issues and first started playing in mainstream soccer at the age of 11.

However, her mother Glenis had to pull her out in her mid-teens as she couldn’t play to the expected level.

“The academy has given Meagan opportunities that she probably wouldn’t be part of including playing interstate, travelling to China and playing in three different cities as well as enjoying the attractions.”

Meagan has played in many cup events and has even played against Victoria Police in an annual game.

“Meagan will continue with the academy for as long as she can, it’s a beautiful and important part of her life,” Glenis said.

Mr Loyola and AASA has received many awards throughout his service to the community including Casey Sportsperson of the Year, a recognition trophy from a China-Australia game in 2019, a Centenary Medal and an award from University of Xi’an.