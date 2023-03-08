Guns, drugs allegedly seized in Dandy Nth ute

Two men from Dandenong North have been charged after police intercepted a ute allegedly laden with weapons and drugs early on Wednesday 8 March.

Southern Metro Divisional Response Unit officers observed the Toyota on Princes Highway just after midnight.

It was intercepted in Gardiner Avenue, Dandenong North soon after.

During a search, police allegedly found three guns, a taser device, methylamphetamine, heroin, cash and bank cards.

The two men were arrested at the scene.

The 40-year-old driver was charged with offences including possessing a general category handgun and an unregistered A or B longarm, failing to store firearms in a secure manner and possessing ammunition without a licence.

He was also charged with possessing heroin and meth, possessing a prohibited weapon without an exemption and dealing in property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

The man was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 May.

A 31-year-old man was issued a drug diversion notice for allegedly possessing methylamphetamine.