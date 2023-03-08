Law firm’s women hold court

Dandenong’s century-old law firm Macpherson Kelley is ahead of its time with a majority of women in leadership.

Seven of its 13 principal lawyers and managers in the Dandenong office are female.

It’s a product of a firm that “lives and breathes what they preach”, Macpherson Kelley’s national HR manager Olivia Holmes says.

“Macpherson Kelley’s purpose is to support our people professionally and personally and, for many of our female leaders, this support has carried them from their early life and career through to the senior roles they occupy now.”

Since the firm started in 1905, male-dominated industries like manufacturing have flourished in the town.

It makes the office’s female dominance even more unique.

Managing principal lawyer Kelly Dickson has used the firm’s Flex+ policy for 10 years to support her professional and personal responsibilities.

The mere fact that a Managing Principal Lawyer can work flexibly, demonstrates to all staff that flexible work is not just an attraction incentive but an attainable reality, Ms Dickson says..

“Let’s be honest, part time work comes with its challenges but I’m proud to show our staff that gender and part-time work status are not impediments to achieving career goals,” said Kelly.

“Working flexibly is a team effort and our Dandy office’s willingness to live our firm values and ‘play as a team’ is what makes it work for all of us.”

Five of the female principal lawyers and managers work part-time, and four of them have taken advantage of the parental leave policy at some point.

Belinda Sigismundi is among four female principal lawyers who have stayed with the firm for more than 12 years.

She is now established as a standout in her field, with one of the highest client satisfaction ratings in the firm – much of which she credits to the firm’s ethos and culture.

“One of the highlights during my 18 years at Macpherson Kelly was being promoted to Principal Lawyer as I was about to head off on parental leave with my second child.

“The timing of this promotion sent a powerful message to other women in the firm – that you can have a family and still progress in your career.

“It is a message that continues to permeate the incredible culture at Macpherson Kelley, which is based on respect, empowerment and connection.”