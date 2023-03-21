$98m pool’s green audit

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A review has been launched to verify the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre’s projected world-beating energy efficiency.

The proposed $98.4 million aquatic centre with extensive warm-water facilities will replace the 40-year-old-plus Oasis pool.

An all-electric facility, the DWC is projected to use 204 kWh per square metre. That’s more than twice as energy efficient as gas-burning aquatic facilities in Victoria.

The figure relies on the “vast solar PV array that will be located on the roof, high performing insulation properties and the application of leading sustainability principles”, says council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill.

In comparison, the Oasis centre currently uses 750 kWh per square metre.

However, councillor Rhonda Garad has raised doubts on the DWC’s energy usage, noting it’s far more frugal than the 375 kWh per square metre efficiency of a high-tech ‘Passivhaus’ design in St Sidwell’s Point Centre in Exeter, UK.

Other facilities in Victoria range between 415-1,666 kWh per square metre.

“If the independent audit verifies the DWC figures, it’s extraordinary that Dandenong has beaten the world,” Cr Garad said.

“It will have half the energy consumption of any aquatic facility in the world.

“We certainly need to make sure it’s verified.”

Ms Weatherill said the compared aquatic centres in Victoria and the St Sidwell’s facility ran primarily on gas heating, with some on co-generation.

“Unlike the St Sidwell facility, the DWC uses all electric technology, making the DWC an exceptionally energy efficient building,” Ms Weatherill said.

“Council has undertaken an extensive planning and design process for the proposed new DWC with the support of an exceptional design team and collaboration of industry experts.”

The DWC was the third all-electric aquatic centre behind Brimbank and Northcote to achieve net zero carbon emissions, she said.

It is said to exceed City of Greater Dandenong’s targeted 5 Star Green Star rating.

Ms Weatherill said the review was “additional due diligence” to “validate” the “design intent”.

“Due to the size and complexity of the project, Council has requested that additional due diligence be completed on the design before proceeding to the next stage of delivery of this much anticipated community asset.

“The DWC is a significant investment for the community’s benefit, so undertaking an independent review will validate that the design intent has been satisfied and will demonstrate how the new facility compares favourably against other modern aquatic and wellbeing facilities.”

The project has also been subject to steep cost blowouts.

Since the May election, the project’s estimated cost has swelled from $82.3 million to $98.4 million.

At a 14 March council meeting, major projects director Paul Kearsley said the latest construction cost included $11.5 million in contingencies.

The actual pool construction cost had increased from $53 million to $78 million in two-and-a-half years.

In that time, construction costs had gone up 19.4 per cent, with some trades and materials up by more.

“We’re living in very different times than when the $53 million figure was estimated.”

The project’s scope had also expanded to include a sports pavilion, a 350-space car park, precinct landscaping, access road and footpaths, provision of above 5-star Green Star elements, high-quality finishes and façade enhancements.

Mr Kearsley projected a significant rise in patronage, with 715,000 visitors in Year 1 – up 50 per cent from Oasis’s 476,000 in 2018-’19.

It would also produce an $8.9 million preventative health saving for the community.

In the meantime, Oasis and Noble Park Aquatic Centre have chalked up $1.5 million and $1.4 million annual losses.

About $642,000 was spent on energy and water at Oasis, and $366,000 at NPAC.

Another $270,000 has been spent on minor maintenance at the two pools so far in 2022-’23 financial year.

The Federal Government has pledged $20 million to the DWC and an upgrade of NPAC. About $17 million of that will go to the DWC project.

The council has lobbied for the State Government to also contribute $20 million.

This still leaves the council with at least $50 million to raise or borrow.

Cr Jim Memeti said the project was still “on track” to be “breaking dirt” in April 2024, and opening in 2026.

“The State Government won’t have enough this year because they’ve got election commitments they need to meet.

“We should be looking for state funding in the 2024-’25 and 2025-’26 budget. That’s realistic we think.”

Councillors mentioned DWC funding “more than once” to Premier Daniel Andrews at a recent opening of NPAC’s new gym.

“We just got a big smile back from him.”