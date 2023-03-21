Refugee leader awarded

A committed advocate for refugees and migrants has been crowned Bakhtar Woman of the Year at a gala dinner on 18 March.

In front of 250 guests at Palmyra Hall, Shabnam Safa was presented the Bakhtar Community Association’s award by Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson and Bakhtar Community Association chief executive Bassir Qadiri.

Ms Safa has led several initiatives for positive social change and for meaningful participation for refugees.

She has represented Australia at the United Nations, and serves on government advisory boards to solve challenges faced by migrant and refugee communities.

Growing up as an Afghan refugee in Pakistan, Ms Safa founded Action for Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021, and has supported numerous evacuees arriving in Australia.

Other finalists included Hampton Park Community House worker Zohra Hasib, who supports families and children transitioning to early start kindergarten.

Tahera Nassrat, who formed a diverse group of Afghan women working towards community harmony and empowerment, was also nominated.

As was prodigious volunteer Mahjabeen Azim, who has translated, interpreted and educated mothers and children at Wellsprings for Women and in classrooms.

Federal opposition multicultural affairs spokesperson Jason Wood, Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster and Victoria Police assistant commissioner Therese Fitzgerald were among the special guests.

The evening entertainment included poetry recitals by Liesel Kippan and Shakila Nasir Bahana, and live music from Rabi Pardes.