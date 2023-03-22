Hampton Park man charged over string of stolen personal items

A Hampton Park man has been charged with a string of offences after officers located drugs, a stolen car, ammunition and stolen licences, bank cards and mail during an FPO compliance search.

VIPER Taskforce members charged a man after locating drugs, a stolen car, ammunition and stolen licences, bank cards and mail in a Hampton Park house during a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) compliance search.

Members of the taskforce had been at the property executing a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) compliance search on Monday morning, 20 March.

During the search, police located a suspected stolen Subaru Forester wagon, almost 40 allegedly stolen bank and ID cards, 10 drivers’ licences, eight mobile phones, a number of stolen car registration plates, quantities of what appear to be methylamphetamine and cannabis, a round of ammunition and a shopping bag containing various mail.

A 32-year-old Hampton Park man was charged with possess identification information belonging to another, possess drug of dependence (cannabis), possess drug of dependence (methylamphetamine), theft from motor vehicle and possess ammunition when subject to FPO.

He was remanded overnight to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.

The VIPER Taskforce is a tactical and investigative unit based within Crime Command focused on preventing, detecting, deterring, disrupting and dismantling the criminal activities of groups such as outlaw motorcycle gangs, organised crime networks and street gangs.

The taskforce, which commenced in July 2022, supports the work of specialist investigation units and regional police by providing further investigation tactics and enforcement actions.

VIPER is an acronym for visibility, intelligence, prevention, enforcement and reassurance.

Anyone with information about organised criminal or illicit drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au