Water-smart grants available

South East Water’s 2023 Community Grant program is now open with up to $10,000 grants available for community groups.

Now in its fourth year, the program has helped 50 local projects with more than $220,000 granted so far in the South East.

In 2022, the grants program supported 16 community groups, including rescue equipment for Pakenham SES and water safety sessions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children at Derrimut Weelam Gathering Place.

Bluearth, a not-for-profit organisation that helps primary school students to stay active was one of the successful recipients, which received a $10,000 grant.

Their ‘Active Schools’ program improves students’ levels of physical activity and mental health through movement and mindfulness workshops led by a Bluearth-certified coach.

The grant funding helped deliver the program to 4 primary schools across Melbourne’s south east, including Dandenong West Primary School, South Melbourne Park Primary School, Clarinda Primary School in Oakleigh and Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Oakleigh.

Bluearth Coach Ryan Stone said “Our Active Schools program plays a significant role in promoting healthier, happier, more cohesive school communities. We’re very grateful to have received this grant that enabled us to support so many students’ physical, social and mental wellbeing.”

South East Water General Manager Service Delivery, Simon Willis said the organisation was proud to run its Community Grants program again in 2023.

“Bluearth is just one of the many community groups in our service region who is working hard to support the community. We want to help groups like this continue their great work,” Mr Willis said.

“If your community group is within our service region and needs support for a project, I encourage you to apply now for a grant.”

“Our grants program also aims to support projects for community groups that have been impacted by our services, such as a sewer spill, reduced water quality or water service interruption.”

Applications are now open for eligible community groups across the South East Water service region for projects that makes communities a better place to live in.

Projects can support vulnerable community members, make the environment healthier, help people be more active and increase water education.

Applications close 5pm on Friday 21 April.

Visit southeastwater.com.au/grants to apply for a community grant.