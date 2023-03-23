Clampdown on hoons

By Sahar Foladi

Operations Achilles was launched in February 2021 to combat hooning offences.

Fast forward to two years later there’s been over 80 per cent decrease in organised hoon events in the South-East.

Over those years more than 360 hoon drivers were charged with over 2,930 offences, more than 375 vehicles connected to hooning seized, and almost 900 un-roadworthy notices issued.

Victoria Police’s specialist investigation and support inspector Rodney Maroney said, “The decrease hasn’t happened simply by chance – Achilles investigators have been arresting, charging, and seizing the vehicles of our worst hoons in record numbers since Achilles commenced.”

Victoria Police had changed their approach to crack down on hoon drivers by their relentless focus on holding high-risk drivers to account.

Previously, the approach centred on disrupting events as they occurred.

“This approach is clearly working, improving safety on our roads and in the wider community,” Mr Maroney said.

However, despite the significant drop, hooning activities still take place.

A Keysborough resident complained of loud hooning noises and “idiotic behaviour” on Dandenong Bypass on Monday 13 March from after 1am till 3am.

Police responded to multiple calls of vehicles gathered near the intersection of Perry Road and Dandenong Bypass Keysborough at about 2.30am

“Police observed the vehicles revving their cars. However all vehicles left the area peacefully and no offences were detected.”

From February 2022- January 2023 there have been 13 hoon events in the Southern Metro policing region – a significant drop from 76 events in 2021-22.

Victoria Police say if they’re unable to make arrests at the time, a full-scale investigation will follow.