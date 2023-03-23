Ideas to ‘Shape Springvale’

Greater Dandenong Council has launched an online public survey for ideas on how to revitalize Springvale.

The ‘Shape Springvale’ “interactive engagement hub” will include an ideas board and mapping tool for respondents to pin point what they would like to see and where.

The results will help to form the council’s Springvale Revitalisation Action Plan.

Mayor Eden Foster said the plan would build on Springvale’s strengths.

“This is an exciting time for Council as our Placemaking and Revitalisation team are wanting to know from the community what short, medium and long-term interventions could support Springvale’s evolution into the future.

“In recent years, Council has delivered the Springvale Community Hub and newly revitalised Springvale Boulevard to act as catalysts for change in the area.

“These projects celebrate Springvale’s rich cultural tapestry and provide a renewed sense of pride in which the Springvale Revitalisation Action Plan will build upon.”

Springvale Central Ward councillor Richard Lim said he hoped that Springvale would become a “a top tourism hub and a place that locals are proud of”.

“Council will consider all the feedback before presenting a draft action plan back to the community for their views.”

The Shape Springvale consultation closes on 30 April. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/shape-springvale