Syndicate ‘enriched’ by $26m win

A syndicate set up in Endeavour Hills has scooped more than $2.5 million in a TattsLotto super draw.

The 25-member ‘Enrich’ syndicate won one of eight division-one prizes won in the 25 March draw.

The syndicate’s marked System 16 entry also won division two 6 times, division three 54 times, division four 675 times, division five 720 times and division six 1680 times, boosting the total windfall to $2,670,897.40.

Each member of the syndicate took home a $106,835.90 prize.

Shares in the group syndicate wereset up by Endeavour Lotto & News in Endeavour Hills, and sold at 12 other Tatts outlets including 18 Lucky Lotto in Springvale.

Endeavour Lotto & News owner Usharani Vinu said it was the outlet’s 32nd division one winning entry.

“Our ‘Enrich’ syndicate has been available to customers for over two years now and surprisingly, it has won division two multiple times.

“Most of the syndicate members are regular members of this syndicate, and we do believe they are extremely happy.

“Endeavour Hills has been appearing as one of the hot spots in Victoria. Hopefully, we can maintain the lucky stride for years to come.”