Stolen trailer pursuit in Sth East

A driver with an allegedly stolen trailer faces a host of charges after a lengthy pursuit by Victoria Police across the South East.

Police say they spotted the vehicle and trailer on Stud and Bergins Road in Rowville about 4pm on Sunday 26 March.

The car allegedly crashed with another vehicle and sped off through a petrol station.

Followed by the police Air Wing and other units on the ground, the car and trailer travelled through Endeavour Hills, Pakenham and Garfield.

It came to a stop on Nar Nar Goon-Longwarry Road.

A man and woman allegedly fled on foot and were arrested nearby.

A 41-year-old Cobram man was charged with theft, dangerous driving while pursued by police, reckless conduct endangering life/injury, disqualified driving, drug driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He is set to appear at Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on 31 August.

A 37-year-old Cobram woman has been released pending further enquiries.