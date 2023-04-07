Charity boost for school libraries

A donated bounty of books has given a welcome boost to four primary schools’ libraries.

Rotary Clubs of Noble Park-Dingley and Springvale City staged a fundraising dinner at Sandown Greyhounds in AFL Grand Final Week last year, raising $5000 for the cause.

This was matched dollar-for-dollar by Dymocks Children’s Charities – making a grand total of $10,000.

The recipients were Springvale Rise, Heatherhill, Keysborough Gardens and St Mark’s Dingley primary schools.

On 31 March, Dymocks head of company operations group retail Frank Pangalidis presented the books to a Keysborough Gardens Primary School assembly.

The library donation will help the rapidly-growing campus cater for up to 800 students in the future.

DCC general manager Melanie Smith said the charity was proud to partner with Rotary in the project.

“DCC’s mission is to promote a love of reading and improve literacy skills for disadvantaged children across Australia.

“This program provides the tools for schools to promote a love of reading with brand-new, relevant and essentially the books kids want to read.”

Also at the assembly was a presentation by AFL Auskick and Keysborough Football Club, students of the week awards and the Premiers Reading Challenge.

Noble Park Dingley Rotarian Keith Maxwell said the assembly was “an example of an active school growing and encouraging active students”.

He said the book initiative was about “striving for excellence in learning and life”.