Grants for land care

Victorian environmental volunteering groups can now apply for landcare grants of up to $20,000.

The Victorian Government funds the Victorian Landcare Grants to support Landcare and environmental volunteering groups and networks for on-ground works, education and capacity building projects that protect and restore our land and natural environment.

A total of $3.95 million is available for project and support grants across Victoria.

Project Grants of up to $20,000 for on-ground works, capacity building activities, community education and engagement that protects or improves our natural environment such as native vegetation, native fauna, waterways, wetlands, and soils.

Support Grants of up to $500 to assist with costs such as insurance, incorporation and operational needs, or meetings and events or newsletters, websites and other communication.

Grants are open to all Victorian Landcare and environmental volunteering groups and networks that are community-based and have a focus on on-ground land and natural environment improvement work.

This includes Landcare groups and networks, Friends groups, Conservation Management Networks, Committees of Management, Coastcare groups and Aboriginal groups and organisations working on Country.

Applications can be made through Melbourne Water.

Applications close 5pm Tuesday 16 May 2023.