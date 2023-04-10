Car chase led to Dandenong

Police have arrested three teenagers after an allegedly stolen vehicle was driven erratically throughout numerous suburbs before crashing in Dandenong North.

The Police Air Wing sighted the stolen Jeep Gran Cherokee in the Melton area about 12.15am.

The car had allegedly been stolen from Cranbourne on Saturday.

The Air Wing followed the Jeep as it was driven erratically and at speeds in excess of 200km/h along the Western Freeway, through the Burnley Tunnell and onto the Monash Freeway.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed into a barrier on the Monash Freeway.

Three occupants ran from the Jeep but were arrested nearby.

Two 15-year-old boys Noble Park and Dandenong North and a 14-year-old girl from Keysborough are assisting investigators with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle or has information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.