Drugs, gun bust in Springvale lane

Three men in a car found with drugs and a sawn-off shot gun have been arrested in Springvale.

Police responded to a suspicious loiter report in a laneway off Russell Street just before 8am on Saturday 15 April.

Officers say they found the trio using drugs in an allegedly stolen gold Honda Civic with false plates with a white BMW sedan parked nearby.

The Honda driver was allegedly found with heroin and methamphetamine, and a passenger with heroin.

The unloaded single-barrel shot gun was found in a badminton case in the boot of the BMW.

A 42-year-old Springvale man was charged with possessing methamphetamine and heroin, theft of a motor vehicle and using false plates.

He was remanded in custody.

A 43-year-old Springvale South man was charged with possessing heroin. He was remanded in custody.

A 37-year-old Cranbourne East man was charged with being a prohibited person possessing a firearm.

He is set to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 17 August.