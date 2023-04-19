Russell’s historic tool re-surfaces

By Sahar Foladi

To his disbelief, a Chisholm engineering teacher has found a tool he made 40 years ago at Dandenong Tafe.

Russell Morrison had just helped a student with machine alignment using a master square tool. Then as he put the tool back he discovered something.

“I was in disbelief, did someone plant this? It was very surreal. I was very surprised,” Mr Morrison said.

He’d been using the same tool ever since he started teaching at Chisholm in January.

“It has been one that I was using many times. I just flipped it over to put it away and it had my name on it.”

Mr Morrison undertook his apprenticeship in Fitting and Turning / Toolmaking from 1981 to 1984 at what was known as Dandenong Tafe.

The final task as a third year apprentice was to make a master square.

Fast forward 40 years later, after travelling around the world, Mr Morrison settled back in Australia in 2020 and took on a job as an engineering teacher in Chisholm.

“I worked in the industry locally before I went backpacking around Europe.”

He worked as a tool maker for a number of aerospace companies overseas.

With an extensive knowledge and experience, he’s excited to take on a career as a teacher to share all that he knows.

“I’m learning every day along with my students. It’s challenging and exciting work,” Mr Morrison said.

“It’s always satisfying when you see new students come in not knowing what they want to do and they start with their learning and job. It’s rewarding.”