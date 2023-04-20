Casey rates up 3.5 per cent

By Eleanor Wilson

City of Casey residents are expected to be hit with the full 3.5 per cent rates rise, according to the council’s 2023-’24 draft budget.

Council administrators presented a $542.26 million budget plan for public exhibition at the 18 April council meeting.

Administrator Cameron Boardman acknowledged that the increase “is not going to be received well, through some members of the community” but said the council has “little option” but to pass on the rate rise.

“When we have inflationary pressure around seven to eight per cent, and yes thankfully it is trending downwards, but that is being passed on at every level of our administration,” he said.

“So whilst we need to be conscious that we are not overtly disadvantaging the community, we also need to be very conscious of continuing to deliver these services and the expectation of the community, within the challenges of the current economic situation provides.”

Fellow administrator Miguel Belmar agreed that the increase, which sits in line with the State Government rate cap, was appropriate, but assured residents that their rates would be put to good use.

“I’m confident however that the operational budget that has been proposed is going to allow for the delivery of crucial services across our city, including kindergarten, maternal and child health care services, waste management and infrastructure maintenance within the budget that is proposed,“ he said.

On top of a 3.5 per cent rate increase, residents and ratepayers will also incur about a six per cent spike in garbage charges.

The council has attributed the rise to an increase in recycling and green waste costs, heightened service growth, a higher consumer price index and the State Government Landfill Levy.

Alongside changes to ratepayer fees, the 2023/24 draft budget served up a relatively conservative Capital Works Program for the forthcoming financial year.

$74.82 million is planned to be budgeted to capital works in the municipality, about one quarter less that last year’s $102 million budget.

Casey chief executive Glenn Patterson said the council will next year focus on completing unfinished capital works.

“The priority this financial year will be on consolidation; ensuring we complete projects already underway, focusing on renewal of existing infrastructure and assets, and undertaking the necessary detailed design and feasibility work for future capital projects to mitigate escalating costs,” he said.

Key projects outlined in the capital works program include the Robert Booth Reserve AFL, Cricket and Netball Pavilion; Ballarto Road and South Gippsland Highway intersection upgrade, construction of sections of Tooradin Station and Fisheries Road and Casey Fields Ovals 4 and 5 Pavilion Upgrade.

Upgrades at Ray Bastin Reserve, Pearcedale Reserve Pavilion, Max Pawsey Tennis Pavilion, Casey Fields Athletics Track and Lynbrook Family and Community Centre were also implicated in the draft budget.

Cuts to the program are most visible in investments to recreational, casual and leisure facility works, with funding down $42 million last budget, to just over $19 million for 2023/24.

Funding for bridges is down from $409,000 to $198,000 and drainage funding will receive a $1 million cut.

Having said this, $1.4 million more will go into roads, and $1.5 million more will go to parks, open space and streetscapes in this budget.

But the draft budget has signalled some reprieve for residents, announcing a relief package for ratepayers which would see the suspension of late payment penalties until 30 June, the deferment of legal action and suspension of interest on approved arrangement to pay plans.

The relief package is set to result in a $600k loss for the council, which will be absorbed within the budget.

In referencing the relief package, Ms Duff acknowledged the “the significant financial hardship that many of our residents and ratepayers have faced in the last 12 months”.

Mr Boardman encouraged struggling residents to approach the council for financial help.

“If you are faced with a degree of pressure or a degree of hardship, to contact us and we’l work through a solution that meets everyone’s best interests.”

While the documents are a statutory requirement, they are not yet final, he said.

“We are adopting a recommendation this afternoon to release them for public consultation.

“We will be holding a meeting specifically to hear from members of the public on 30 May, to include that feedback into our final decision making, in addition to any other community feedback.“

The full suite of draft documents will be on public exhibition until Tuesday 9 May 2023, whereafter Council will consider all of the feedback before formally adopting the documents at the Council meeting on 20 June 2023.

To view the documents, head to conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/budget-council-plan-actions