‘We just want her home’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A distressed mother has made an emotional plea for help to find 28-year-old Sarah Weatherstone, who was last seen in Narre Warren three weeks ago.

Judith Weatherstone reported her daughter missing to Cranbourne police on 25 March.

She told a press conference on 18 April that she’s in a “living nightmare”.

“It’s just like she’s vanished.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.

“I see this on my TV shows, I don’t want to live it.”

At the time, Sarah was living with her Wantirna parents Judith and Stephen.

Her birthday had just passed by last week.

She is close to family, and was looking forward to going to an upcoming family wedding in Queensland.

Her lack of contact over the past three weeks was out-of-character, Ms Weatherstone said.

“She and I are very close. We would be in contact every single day.

“Even if we had an argument she would still contact me.

“She posted on Facebook one year you’re my Ying to my Yang.”

Since Sarah’s disappearance, there has been no known activity on her social media or bank accounts.

Sarah was with a group of friends at a factory at Vesper Drive Narre Warren on Thursday 23 March.

She was last seen walking alone from the factory and along Princes Highway about 4.30pm.

At about that time, Sarah sent her last message to her mother saying she was coming home.

“I didn’t get any more answers from her,” Ms Weatherstone said.

“I was working at the time, I was messaging her ‘do you want me to pick you up from Knox?’ and I got nothing back.

“She could have been at Fountain Gate shopping centre getting a bus to Knox.”

Sarah’s phone was last detected in Hallam Valley Wetlands in the early hours of Friday 24 March.

About 40 Victoria Police members – including the Air Wing, Mounted Unit and a drone specialist – combed the wetlands between 11-13 April.

Neither her phone or any “items of interest” have been found there, Detective Senior Constable Adam Reid said.

Police will continue to search the area as well as contacting Sarah’s many friends and family in Narre Warren and the wider Melbourne area.

Sarah’s disappearance wasn’t treated as suspicious but there were concerns for her welfare, Det Sen Const Reid said.

Ms Weatherstone says Sarah has been diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder.

“That has been very hard the last 14-15 years but we’ve supported her through that.

“I don’t think she’s done anything to herself …

“Everything is still at home – her dog, her teddy. If she was to take off or disappear … she would take her teddy.”

Sarah is described as Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a green jumper, yellow singlet, cream trackpants and white sneakers.

“If you see Sarah, please contact somebody like Crime Stoppers.

“Please, we just want her home.

“We want to know where she is and what’s happened to her.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au