Coming together as a nation for Anzac Day

Anzac Day is Australia’s national day to recognise all military personnel who have served our country over more than a century.

Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Alison Frame said this year Australians will commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings at home, in the community, and overseas.

“With Covid-19 restrictions now lifted, I expect many more Australians will be planning to attend public services this Anzac Day,” Ms Frame said.

“I encourage everyone to check online for local services being organised by the RSL and other community groups. Some of the most poignant Anzac Day events are held at Australian War Cemeteries and Gardens of Remembrance.

“If you are planning to travel overseas, there is still time to register for the Dawn Services at Gallipoli in Türkiye and Villers-Bretonneux in France.”

For those planning a commemoration, or commemorating at home, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs has designed a digital Kitbag of 10 printable and adaptable factsheets to help families and communities commemorate Anzac Day.

“Our Anzac Day Kitbag includes all the resources necessary to conduct a commemorative service, but also craft activities for children, social media images, a musical selection and a recipe for the legendary Anzac biscuit,” Ms Frame said.

“I encourage everyone thinking of organising their own Anzac Day service to make use of the resources in the Kitbag as we prepare to commemorate this solemn occasion.

“And for those not attending services in person, you can tune in to the Anzac Day National Service at the Australian War Memorial on ABC television or the live-stream on Facebook.”

The Anzac Day Kitbag is available to download from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Anzac Portal at anzacportal.dva.gov.au/resources/anzac-day-kitbag

The ABC will also be broadcasting the Dawn Services at Gallipoli and Villers-Bretonneux on Anzac Day, also available on the DVA Facebook page. Anyone planning to attend these two international services must register online for a free attendance pass at commemorations.teg.com.au