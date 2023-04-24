Anzacs revered at Noble Park

Masses marched, stood and laid solemn respects for our fallen servicepeople at a moving Anzac Day service in Noble Park on Sunday 23 April.

With flags aloft, veterans and families marched along Mons Parade to a packed memorial park.

School students, members of defence forces and emergency services, politicians were among those to lay floral wreaths at the memorial stone.

As they remembered those who made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’, music from a bugler, pipes and drum players was interspersed with deep silence.

A service was also held at the Springvale war memorial on 23 April.

A dawn service and march will also be held in Dandenong on Anzac Day, 25 April.

Pictures: DALLAS GOLDBURG