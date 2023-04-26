Communities gathered for ANZAC Day

By Sahar Foladi

Many locals from diverse communities made their way to commemorate ANZAC Day in Dandenong and pay their respects.

City of Greater Dandenong councillors, mayor Eden Foster, veterans, Police members, scouts, cadets and many more gathered in front of the Dandenong Plaza to march down to the cenotaph.

The Australian and New Zealand flags aloft led the march to the cenotaph where families awaited for the service to begin.

War veteran Les Hughes who’s now 93 years of age served in the Australian Navy and said he’s very pleased with the amount of people at the service.

“Today’s service was very good. I’ve been going (to ANZAC Day services) for 40 years it’s the most amounts of people I’ve ever seen.”

Mr Hughes has had between 10 to 15 family members in both WWI and WWII out of which three never made it back home.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, Member for Bruce Julian Hill and South-east Metro MP Ann-Marie Hermans attended the service and paid their respects as they laid down their wreaths.

Mr Hill acknowledged the amount of people from diverse backgrounds who were at the service.

“It’s a beautiful day and it’s a really beautiful service not just because of the traditional ANZAC Day ritual which our country observes but particularly here in Dandenong to see the growing participation of multicultural communities including many people new to Australia.

“The flag of other countries flying with Australia it gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

President of Dandenong Cranbourne RSL, John Wells along with Mark Osborne carried out the service.

Mr Wells also announced this ANZAC Day to be his last as the president of the RSL.

“I need to step back and focus on the things that I can do with the RSL in the future. It’s been great time I’ve had great rewards and met terrific people.”

Mr Wells said it’s time to give young people a go and has two people in mind to be the next president.

He intends to appoint himself as a special Projects Officer and continue his works with the RSL.

“We have a couple of big building projects. A high rise in our car park, we’re building a community memorial park in Cranbourne that will be to recognise all those people who died in training.”

He said the memorial park will be a priority for him as they’ve over 700 names for the memorial park.

“A lot of Australians would take comfort that their children too are remembered,” Mr Wells said.

Mr Hill also acknowledged Mr Well’s role as a president.

“John Wells has done a tremendous job speaking not just for those who’ve lived but those who never came home, ensuring their stories are never forgotten in the Australian community,” Mr Hill said.

Mr Wells said he’s very pleased with the service today in regards to the community turn-out as well as at the different flags and costumes that were on display.

“Dandenong is a very multicultural city. I want the RSL to move in that direction strongly.

“Anyone can join the RSL. The club belongs to everyone and it’s a fundamental part of Australia’s future,” Mr Wells said.

There were 38 individuals and local bodies listed who laid down their floral wreaths.

Mr Osborne who served in the Australian Army for eight years said this is the longest list he’s ever seen.

“It’s good to see the community coming together.”

Some of the organisations were, Greek Orthodox Community Dandenong, Ukrainian Community Noble Park, Turkish Islamic Cultural Centre, Afghan-Australia Philanthropic Association (AAPA), AusPost, Dandenong High School, Mt Hira College and Victorian Afghan Students Association (VASA).