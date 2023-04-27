Police blitz on youth gang weapons

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and Matthew Sims

Men from Springvale South and Doveton have been arrested as part of a five-day police blitz targeting the “most violent” youth gang members and their weapons.

Between 17-21 April, police arrested 28 people in the South East affiliated with a youth gang or have been involved in serious, violent crime and subject to a firearm prohibition order (FPO).

They face charges including prohibited person with a firearm, possessing firearms, possessing ammunition, possessing prohibition or controlled weapons, aggravated burglary and car theft.

Eight guns and 16 edged weapons were also seized during the crack-down.

The cache included a sawn-off shotgun, a longarm rifle, a revolver with live ammunition, two machetes, a flick-knife and a home-made sword.

Other seized weapons included two imitation pistols, two batons, a sling shot and knuckle dusters.

Three youths were remanded, including a known youth gang member and a 31-year-old Pakenham man who was since jailed for three months for possessing 1,4-butanediol.

Five known youth gang offenders or associates were served with an FPO.

Among those arrested were an 18-year-old Doveton man allegedly with a machete at Fountain Gate shopping centre on 20 April.

He was later bailed to appear before Kyneton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 10.

Also on 20 April, Dandenong police seized a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition during an FPO compliance check at a property in Terry Court, Springvale South.

A 27-year-old Springvale South man was charged with prohibited person possess firearm, possess ammunition without license, possess cannabis and contravene final intervention order.

He was bailed to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 August.

The blitz was complemented by an Omni Operation at Fountain Gate shopping centre on 20 April, in which 12 edged weapons were seized and nine people arrested.

Police checked 257 people and 73 vehicles at the shopping centre.

Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Superintendent Jo Stafford said police would continue to “make life as difficult as possible” for those aligned to a gang committing “serious and violent crime”.

“As part of Operation Alliance, we are regularly knocking on the doors of youth gang members for bail compliance checks, saturating locations where we know they frequent and are likely to offend and gathering further intelligence on their activities and their associates.

“Our message to anyone who commits violent crime and jeopardises the safety of the broader community is clear – we are not going away and if you were fortunate enough to escape a knock on the door last week, you won’t be so lucky next time.”

Supt Stafford said police were also continuing to engage “at risk” youth with support services to stop offending in the first place.

In the past 12 months, Operation Alliance has led to the arrest of 448 known youth gang members a combined 1,422 times, police say.

Since Operation Alliance commenced in September 2020, the number of known Victorian youth gang members on Victoria Police’s watchlist has decreased from 747 to 625.