New dog park proposed

City of Casey has proposed a new dog park for Banjo Paterson Reserve in Lynbrook.

The City of Casey’s Dog Friendly Spaces (DFS) Policy provides development of dog-friendly spaces within the City of Casey.

New dog-friendly spaces are funded by our Capital Works Program and are delivered within the financial year.

Banjo Paterson Reserve has been identified as a suitable location for a DFS within the Lynbrook area which currently has no dog friendly spaces.

Banjo Paterson Reserve is a large district level open space which functions as a park and a sports reserve, with large, passive, open space, consistent with the preferred location under the Dog Friendly Spaces Policy.

The council is now seeking feedback from the community around the development of the proposed dog-friendly space within the reserve.

The council has identified a potential location towards the northern end of the site, adjacent to properties 44-60 Paterson Drive.

This specific location has been proposed as it provides a 0.5ha space, existing pedestrian access and an established tree network to provide shade.

The space is also in close proximity to a car park and requires minimal disturbance to the existing reserve.

Surveys are now open for community members to provide feedback.

Surveys will close at 5pm Monday 15 May 2023.