Tragic end for Sarah

After a month-long search, the body of a missing 28-year-old woman has ended in tragedy.

Sarah Weatherstone, of Wantirna, had been last seen leaving a factory in Vesper Drive, Narre Warren on 25 March.

After an extensive police search and her family’s desperate public plea for help, her body was found in Narre Warren on Friday 28 April.

With a “heavy heart”, mother Judith posted on social media that “we have been told of the passing of our beautiful daughter Sarah to accidental suicide”.

“Thanks for the support and love over the past five weeks.

“Rest in peace beautiful, forever in our hearts x”

A Go Fund Me site has been formed to raise money for the Australian Borderline Personality Disorder Foundation.

“Sarah had been diagnosed with the complex mental illness known as borderline personality disorder and struggled for many years with the oft debilitating symptoms.

“Instead of flowers, I am requesting donations to the Australian BPD Foundation which works tirelessly to raise awareness of BPD, help destigmatize personality disorders so that people can access the treatment and supports the need.”

Police will prepare a report for the State Coroner, but stated Sarah’s death was not suspicious.

If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The Go Fund Me site is at gofundme.com/f/zqxz4y-in-memory-of-sarah-weatherstone