JobSeeker heat rises on Hill

Bruce MP Julian Hill has declared support but declined to break ranks to sign an open letter calling for a JobSeeker rate rise.

Several ALP backbenchers dared to sign an open letter by Australian Council of Social Services calling for a “substantial” increase to JobSeeker and other welfare payments in the May Federal Budget.

On social media on 27 April, Mr Hill outlined “in response to questions I’ve received” he wouldn’t sign an open letter or petition to the Government of which he’s a member.

“Of course more support for disadvantaged people is needed in the Budget and I would like to see an increase in Jobseeker.

“My long held view hasn’t changed.

“I’m not in Cabinet so do not know what’s in the Budget. But I do know the pressures on the Budget are immense and not everything can be done at once.

“Governing means tough choices have to be made about priorities but I’ve been assured there will be measures in the May Budget to address disadvantage and am open minded about how that is achieved this year.

“As a backbench MP, like my colleagues, I’ll continue to advocate internally for the most vulnerable in society, and speak up publicly when I think that’s the most effective thing to do.”

Before winning Government, Mr Hill – as well as now Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – were vocal advocates for JobSeeker rises.

In 2020, Mr Hill tweeted: “Nobody can live on $40 a day, without ending up in poverty. #JobSeeker rate needs to be raised.”

The ACOSS letter notes the Government’s Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee calling for a “substantial increase” in JobSeeker, Youth Allowance and related payments as a “first priority”.

“We all want the security of knowing that we’ll be supported during tough times,” the letter stated.

“But right now, the rate of JobSeeker is so low that people are being forced to choose between paying their rent or buying enough food and medicine.

“Currently, for a single person, JobSeeker is $49.50 per day and Youth Allowance is $40.20 per day.”

The letter has been signed by Labor MPs Alicia Payne, Louise Miller-Frost, Michelle Ananda-Rajah and Kate Thwaites, as well as Liberal MP Bridget Archer and Greens and cross-bench MPs.

A range of ex-politicians, economists, academics, First Nations leaders and community sector group leaders have also signed, including South East Community Links chief executive Peter McNamara.