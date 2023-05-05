$942K boost for Casey roads

Casey has gained more than $940,000 in “sorely needed” extra funding for local roads.

As part of a boost to the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program, Casey was allocated an extra $942,635.

This is on top of the original allocation of $1.633 million under Phase 4 of the program.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said the extra funding was “sorely needed and welcome” in Casey.

“Casey’s population is expected to reach over 500,000 people within 20 years, one of the fastest growing regions in Australia, and many roads are still largely the same as they were when our area was predominantly rural.

“The additional funding will enable the expansion of critical road and infrastructure works to better serve the needs of our community’s rapidly growing population.”

Casey Council’s city and asset planning manager Keri New welcomed the additional funding.

“We have a range of priority projects that would fit within the criteria of this funding program, however we are yet to determine which of those would be considered for LRCI funding in 2023-’24.”

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King announced the Casey funding as part of an additional $250 million for the LRCI program on 3 May.

Ms King said the boost delivered on the Government’s election commitment.

“We know many councils across the country are struggling to maintain and improve their local road networks – especially following repeated flooding and other natural disasters in recent times.

“We have listened to councils and are standing stand side-by-side with local governments to support them in their vital role in delivering critical infrastructure for their communities.”

Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Minister Kristy McBain said the “resounding feedback” from councils was that the extra funds would progress their “higher priority projects”.

“Now this work can commence.”