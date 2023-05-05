Thousands grab energy bonus

According to new data, a combined 7787 households in Dandenong, Dandenong North and Dandenong South have applied for the state government’s Power Saving Bonus.

With a combined 52,802 population across the suburbs, it appears many still have not applied for the $250 bonus payment.

The biggest take-up in Greater Dandenong was in Noble Park (5249), Keysborough (4323), Dandenong (4307) and Dandenong North (3468).

Then followed Springvale (3393), Springvale South (1842), Lyndhurst (1201) Noble Park North (1129), Bangholme (205) and Dandenong South (12).

When compared to population stats, Bangholme has the highest per capita take-up and Lyndhurst the lowest.

Bordering suburbs stats were Endeavour Hills 3426, Hallam 1565, Doveton 1491 and Eumemmering 412.

According to the Government, 40 per cent of bonus applicants also switched and saved onto a better energy deal through the Victorian Energy Compare website.

In addition of Victorian’s comparing their energy bills online, more than 17,000 households have received the $250 Power Saving Bonus through a community outreach partner, with 73 per cent of these applicants receiving additional energy affordability advice.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the best way to lower energy bills was to look for a better offer.

“We’re encouraging Victorians to take advantage of another round of the Power Saving Bonus to make sure they are on the best deal ahead of winter.”

Applications for the payment can be made through the Victorian Energy Compare website, where Victorians can quickly and easily find the best energy offers in their areas.

For those without internet access, over-the-phone and in-person support is available through Community Outreach Partners, including Brotherhood of St Laurence, Ethnic Community Council Victoria, Good Shepherd, State Trustees and hundreds of Neighbourhood Houses across Victoria.

To access the $250 Power Saving Bonus, visit compare.energy.vic.gov.au or call 1800 000 832. To speak to an Energy Assistance Program advocate, call 1800 161 215.