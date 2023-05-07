Celebrating business success

The Casey Business Awards 2023 are now open for applications.

From 1 May, businesses are invited to showcase their achievements and innovations in one of the prestigious award categories.

The theme for this year’s awards is ‘Innovation and Resilience’.

It is a celebration of businesses that are thriving in today’s dynamic business environment though their ingenuity and resilience.

The Casey Business Awards are a great opportunity for businesses to gain recognition, exposure, showcase their capabilities, network with other successful businesses and industry leaders and to learn and share business best practices with each other.

Participating in the awards will also allow businesses to gain valuable feedback and insights from the judges, who are experts in their fields.

This year, the council is introducing new award categories in keeping with the nature of Casey businesses and the environments they operate in.

The new award categories are Customer Experience, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Wellbeing, New Business, Professional Business Services and Small Business.

“I’m pleased to announce the launch of the Casey Business Awards 2023 with a new theme and award categories,” said the City of Casey Chair of Administrators Noelene Duff PSM.

“The awards celebrate the achievements and excellence of our local businesses across various sectors and industries.

“They recognise the innovation, creativity and resilience that make our businesses a vital part of our economy and community.

“I encourage all Casey businesses to apply for these awards and showcase their success stories and best practices.”

All businesses located in the City of Casey, regardless of their size, are eligible to participate in the awards and may submit their application in one of the categories.

The winner of each category will receive $1,000 and the Casey Business of the Year will be awarded an additional prize of $2,000.

Award applications close on 30 June, and finalists will be announced in August.