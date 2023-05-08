Springvale Hepatitis A warning

A Springvale café has been linked to a potential local outbreak of hepatitis A.

Two cases have been linked to Creatures of Habit café in the Springvale Homemaker Centre, with a risk of further locally-acquired cases in coming weeks, the Department of Health announced on 5 May.

Acting Chief Health Officer Christian McGrath warned patrons who ate food from the café between 25 March and 8 April to monitor for symptoms for up to 50 days.

If unwell, seek urgent medical attention, Dr McGrath advised.

“An extensive clean-up of the restaurant has been undertaken and there is no longer a risk to the public.

“There has been no risk in other venues at the (Homemaker) Centre.”

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver.

Symptoms include loss of appetite, malaise, vomiting, nausea, fever and stomach pains, followed a few days later by dark urine, pale stools and jaundice.

In acute cases, it can cause hospitalisation and severe illness particularly for people with chronic liver disease.

In the main, most infections are mild illnesses lasting up to three weeks with a complete recovery.

Hand washing and good hygiene practices help prevent transmission.

It is usually spread by eating contaminated food or water or from contaminated hands or objects.