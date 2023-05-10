MP requests hate speech legislation update

South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Rachel Payne has asked for the state government to clarify the progress of plans to introduce anti-vilification and hate speech legislation following a string of protests against LGBTQIA+-focused events.

During the Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday, May 2, Ms Payne asked Equality Minister Harriet Shing about what work was still being done in regards to the legislation.

“I, like you, Minister, am alarmed by the way that bigots have been targeting our community in an increasingly organised and escalated way,” she said.

“When this matter has already been the subject of a parliamentary inquiry and the government’s response accepted the inquiry’s recommendations in principle on 2 September 2021 – 20 months ago – what further consideration is required, particularly bearing in mind that other jurisdictions around Australia already have this framework in place?”

Monash Council has announced it would not stage a drag storytime event for children and parents during May following “concerning” levels of anger by opponent groups and a briefing by Victoria Police advising of the risks to the safety of staff, attendees and Council facilities.

The council’s response followed on Casey Council’s decision to cancel a drag workshop after alleged threats and intimidation.

Monash’s council meeting on 26 April was temporarily adjourned after a packed and overflowing gallery shouted down councillors and derided them as “groomers” and “child abusers”.

Ms Shing directed the question to Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes.

“The first tranche of our response was the important legislation that banned the Nazi hate symbol, and we know that we have seen increasingly concerning behaviour, particularly targeted at different minority groups, in our state of Victoria,” she said.

“We do want to respond in the strongest of terms, not just with a legislative response but with a conversation and education piece.”

Ms Symes said the state government wanted the legislation to cover a broad spectrum of elements.

“In relation to the commitments that we have made, we do want to extend anti-vilification protections beyond race and religion to prevent and of course further deter vilification on other grounds, including protecting our LGBTIQ+ members of the community and other groups,” she said.

“We also are looking at lowering the threshold to which civil and criminal vilification will be able to be accessed through those systems.

Ms Symes said the state government were also looking to announce the banning of the Nazi salute alongside the announcement of new legislation.

“We do not want this behaviour to exist,” she said.

“I will have further announcements at the end of the year with the hope of having legislation within the next 18 months.

“That is probably a safe bet.”

Ms Payne also asked a further question of Ms Shing on behalf of a constituent within Kingston Council in relation to the issue.

“My constituent is a resident of the City of Kingston who was upset and disappointed that a children’s Easter event was shut down after a group of anti-LGBTIQ+ fringe activists threatened to stalk drag performers,” she said.

“In this instance, the business owner and her staff were also threatened.

“This type of conduct appears particularly prevalent in south-eastern metropolitan Melbourne, where protest activity is organised online and has led my constituent to feel concerned for the safety of their friends in the LGBTIQ+ community.

“My constituent asks: how is the minister addressing the concentration of this fringe hate speech in the south-east?”