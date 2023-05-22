Dandenong man turned himself in

A 64-year-old Dandenong man handed himself in following an alleged hit-run in Noble Park on Saturday night.

The Dandenong North man handed himself into investigators this afternoon after Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives urged the driver to come forward to police.

He is now in custody, assisting investigators with their enquiries.

The arrest relates to an incident where a 34-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-run collision in Noble Park on Saturday 20 May.

The Springvale woman was struck by a white van while crossing Heatherton Road near Avon Street about 7pm, police say.

She was assisted by witnesses until emergency services arrived. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s alleged the van driver did not stop at the scene.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au