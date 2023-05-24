Hoop dreams realised

By Matthew Sims

South eastern Pasifika youths have been connecting with others and enjoying physical activity as part of an ongoing social engagement initiative.

Run by the Centre for Multicultural Youth’s Le Mana Pasifika project in partnership with City of Casey Youth Services, the Late Night Hoops initiative began as an eight-week pilot program in October of last year, attracting about 90 Pasifika young people.

Le Mana Pasifika project officer Dylan Wolfgramm said the program had now grown to about 140 young people playing basketball, volleyball or netball or engaging in other activities such as arts and drawing or one-on-one counselling services.

“It’s promoting social connection,” he said.

“They use sport as a vehicle to drive social engagement with others.

“They’re using it to help with their mental health and wellbeing.”

The program now runs every Friday night from 9pm to midnight at Olive Road Sporting Complex in Eumemmering.

Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas and South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis visited the program on Friday 12 May.

Mr Wolfgramm said the group had broadened beyond Pasifika community members to include South Sudanese, First Nations and non-Māori Pacific Islander young people.

“It has really turned into a community-driven event,” he said.

Mr Wolfgramm said they have had constructive conversations with Mr Tarlamis and Mr Maas about further funding for the project.

Le Mana Wayfinders secretary assistant Julie Ierome said she has been involved with Le Mana Pasifika for about two-and-a-half years and joined the Wayfinders young leaders program for 15 to 25 year-old Pasifika youth.

“It’s really rewarding,” she said.

“I think we’ve given young people a safe space.

“I feel like we push them to help them to accomplish their full potential.”

Ms Ierome said the program was also beneficial for young Pasifika people and young people from other cultures to get back in touch with their culture.

“It’s for young people to reconnect with their roots,” she said.

“We lose touch with our culture.

“Relearning is powerful.”

Ms Ierome said the program also helped to break through stereotypes.

“We just needed something like this,” she said.

“I would have wanted something like Le Mana Pasifika when I was younger,” she said.

For more information about the Le Mana Pasifika program, visit www.cmy.net.au/young-people-community/community-connections/le-mana-pasifika or www.instagram.com/lemana.southeast