Three women arrested after Sth East pursuit

Three women have been arrested in an allegedly stolen car after a police pursuit through the South East.

Police responded to reports of a blue Holden Statesman being driven erratically on Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road, Narre Warren just after 2am on Wednesday 24 May.

During an attempted police intercept, the car didn’t stop and took off at a fast rate of speed.

With the assistance from the Air Wing, police followed the vehicle through a number of suburbs.

Stop sticks were deployed on Railway Parade, Dandenong however the vehicle continued to speed and drive erratically, police say.

Police allege the vehicle pulled into a car park on Princes Highway, Dandenong when three women attempted to run away.

A 39-year-old from Dandenong, a 45-year-old from Berwick and a 30-year-old from Dandenong were arrested at the scene and taken in for questioning.

The Holden was towed away for forensic examination.

Police say the vehicle is believed to have been stolen during an armed robbery in Noble Park on 12 May.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au