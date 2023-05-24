Three women arrested in south east

Police have arrested three females following an extended follow through Melbourne’s southeastern suburbs on Wednesday 24 May.

Officers responded to reports a blue Holden Statesman was driving erratically on Narre Warren Cranbourne Road, Narre Warren just after 2am.

Police arrested the three female occupants at the scene.

A 39-year-old Dandenong female, a 45-year-old Berwick female and a 30-year-old Dandenong female were arrested and are assisting Police with their enquiries.

Police spotted the allegedly stolen vehicle and attempted to incept it, but the car didn’t stop and took off at a fast rate of speed.

Ground units continued to patrol for the Holden before the police Air Wing picked it up a short time later.

With the assistance from the Air Wing, police followed the vehicle through a number of suburbs.

Stop sticks were deployed on Railway Parade, Dandenong however the vehicle continued to speed and drive erratically.

It’s alleged the vehicle pulled into a carpark on Princes Highway, Dandenong when three females attempted to run away.

The Holden has been towed for forensic examination.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen during an armed robbery in Noble Park on 12 May.

Investigations remain ongoing.