Copper thief caught

Police have arrested an individual in relation to the spike in the theft of copper across the South East suburbs.

Authorities said in the last few months there have been over 25 thefts and burglaries reported to police relating to copper pipes being stolen in the Casey, Cardinia and Dandenong area.

Endeavour Hills police set up a task force to tackle the problem and on Friday 19 May were able to locate and arrest an offender.

According to police, at the time of the arrest the offender had numerous copper pipes in his vehicle, allegedly ready to sell to the scrap yard.

The individual is a male and has been charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage and the handling of stolen goods.

He has been remanded into custody to face court at a later date.