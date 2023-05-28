Council backs ‘Yes’ campaign

By Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong has backed the ‘Yes’ campaign for a First Nations’ Voice to Parliament in a council meeting on Monday 22 May.

As part of the motion, council officers will prepare a “program of community education” on the ‘yes’ campaign, enabling “informed decision making” on the upcoming referendum.

Mayor Eden Foster moved the motion in the council meeting which gained majority support besides Crs Bob Milkovic and Tim Dark.

“As the most culturally diverse city in Australia, respect for other cultures is a core value of everyday life in Greater Dandenong and our Council has voted to show leadership through our support of a First Nations’ Voice,” Cr Foster said.

The bill to enshrine a Voice to Parliament was introduced to Federal Parliament on 30 March and will be voted on after a debate in June.

If passed, a referendum will put the decision in the hands of Australians.

Cr Foster said: “Currently we are talking about the Indigenous people not talking with them.

“What we’re doing right now is not closing the gaps and we see that. Our Indigenous brothers and sisters are still struggling.”

Councillor Rhonda Garad stood to support the motion saying the council and its leaders have a responsibility to keep residents informed.

“A recent poll has shown that most people don’t even know what a constitution is, let alone know what a vote on a constitution means,” Cr Garad said in the meeting.

“At a local government level we have an important role to play in the provision of information and building civic literacy and understanding of the Constitution.”

The educational program for the community is to be developed in conjunction with the Traditional custodians of the land as part of the recommendation.

Cr Foster said the council was committed to the process of reconciliation and on the eve of National Reconciliation Week, was showing support to the ‘yes’ campaign.

“Greater Dandenong City Council supports a Voice to Parliament as a means to give Indigenous communities a route to help inform policy and legal decisions that impact their lives,” Cr Foster said.

However, the motion stirred a debate on whether the council, as local government, should have a say in this.

Crs Milkovic and Dark argued the council should focus on other issues.

“While I understand the importance of giving my indigenous brothers and sisters a voice in the parliament, it’s what is being defined – and the level of influence and decision making – is what I’ve got a problem with,” Cr Milkovic said,

Cr Milkovic said as a local government they don’t have a say in this, and even suggested councillors with such heavy interest should join the State or Federal Parliament “where they actually have some say in the matter.”

“We’ve got projects running over time and over budget, we’ve got traders afraid for their lives,” he said.

During the council meeting, multiple traders attended and questioned the council over increase in crime in the area as they’re faced with horrendous incidents resulting in damages to their businesses.

Cr Dark on the other hand labelled the motion as a “woke propaganda” and a “fundamentally flawed motion.”

“What the council supports equals what?” questioned Cr Dark.

“Will we be going out orchestrating a campaign, allocating council resources and council officers as we’ve picked one side of the debate in sending this out?”

Chief executive Jacqui Weatherill responded that the council would also provide information on the ‘no’ case.

Council said they’re committed to the process of reconciliation and on the eve of National Reconciliation Week, support to ‘yes’ campaign will be displayed.