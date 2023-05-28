Noble Park to France

By Sahar Foladi

A young Noble Park resident will have her first international trip to France for the World Junior Roller derby Championships.

Khodi Carew travelled all the way to Toowoomba, Queensland to try-out for the championship against more than 200 others.

“It’s something i dreamt of and didn’t expect i could actually make it. So when i tried out and i made the team it was huge.”

Ms Carew and Eden Roberts from Gippsland Rangers were the only two selected from Victoria to compete in the championships in Valence, France on 28 July.

“There were so many amazing skaters at the try out and from that 20 of us got selected.”

Ms Carew had been hooked ever since she was 9-years old when she went along to watch a game with her friend’s mother playing.

“I’m nervous but I get nervous before every game,” Ms Carew said.

“I know my team is super strong and we definitely have a high chance of winning.”

The 17-year-old will travel with 19 others from across the nation to represent the Australian team in a three day competition.

“It’s one of my childhood dream come true,” Ms Carew said.

Costs incurred for the games will have to be paid personally by Ms Carew.

She can be reached on: lauren.carew84@hotmail.com