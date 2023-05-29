Woman charged over Dandenong car fires

A Dandenong woman has been charged over two allegedly deliberate fires that damaged numerous vehicles.

Several bins caught alight, spreading to an unoccupied vehicle parked nearby in Boyd Lane, Dandenong about 5pm on Saturday 27 May.

The vehicle was significantly damaged, according to police.

A second fire was reported in an underground car park at an unoccupied apartment block in Market Street about 2am on Sunday 28 May.

“Numerous unoccupied vehicles were damaged during the fire,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

No one was injured.

The 44-year-old woman was charged with two counts of criminal damage by fire and two counts of conduct endangering serious injury.

She was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 May.