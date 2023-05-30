Keysborough students take the jackpot

Three students from campuses of Keysborough Secondary College have won Harding Miller Education Foundation Scholarships to help them continue their school studies.

Breanna Tucker of Acacia Campus and Jasmine Kunkongkapun and Linh Do of Banksia Campus are among 16 promising female students in Victorian public schools to be selected for Harding Miller scholarships.

Each recipient will receive more than $20,000 worth of assistance over four years.

Breanna, Linh and Jasmine said the scholarship would help them overcome potential obstacles to their future academic pursuits.

“This scholarship is more than an opportunity.

“It means more than just academics, it is peace of mind and it is most importantly a pathway to allow me to be me – and strive for the things I want in life,” said Ms Kunkongkapun.

More than 700 Year 9 students applied for the scholarships this year, which are for young women who are passionate about their studies, but who may lack opportunities to achieve their academic potential and dreams.

Through the scholarships, girls are supported in a variety of practical ways including with equipment, computers, internet connections, textbooks, tutoring and coaching, which they may otherwise not have access to.

Ms Tucker has a passion of medicine.

“I am very passionate about exploring new medicine and hope to help better assist people with conditions that are uncommon and difficult to diagnosis and treat. The scholarship has been a reward for all the effort, it’s great to feel appreciated.”

Ms Do said she finds solace in achieving academic validation.

“I put twice the amount of effort into achieving better grades than everyone else as it was the only thing that somewhat made me feel proud of myself.

“I look forward to a future career in STEM, Law, or Medicine.

“I am currently unsure of any specific jobs I’d like in the future but I believe I find a true passion in helping people or improving their lives through technology and science.”

Harding Miller Foundation Executive Director, Cara Varian said scholarship recipients have high academic potential.

“They are talented and dedicated, but they simply do not currently have access to the resources that they need to make the most of their education opportunities,” she said.

“Girls are more likely to complete high school and go on to pursue further education when they are supported with equipment, money for resources, tutoring and coaching, and that’s the type of support we are providing to Breanna, Linh and Jasmine.

“We want to support these high-potential young women to stay in school and to have the option going to university.”

Ms Varian said the Harding Miller Education Foundation focused on supporting the girls’ basic needs to complete their high school education.

“We get satellites installed in homes to make sure that the kids can get access to the internet. We supply noise-cancelling headphones if they don’t have a dedicated study space.

“We send out supermarket gift cards if families are having trouble with the groceries,” Ms Varian said.

“These are tangible, practical things which we can do to give young women a hand to complete their schooling and fulfil their potential.”