UPDATE: Premier’s office ‘deemed safe’

Premier Daniel Andrews’s electorate office in Noble Park North was cordoned off by police after a “suspect item” was reportedly discovered.

Police officers, fire crews and a hazmat team were called to the Princes Highway office about 10.20am on Tuesday 30 May.

“Police have been called to an address on Princes Highway following reports of a suspect item at an office about 10.20am,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“The area (was) cordoned off while police and emergency services assess the scene and conduct a safety check.

“The area has been deemed safe and police have cleared the scene.”

A witness told Star Journal that a “suspicious white powder” was reportedly accompanied by a phone call.

Paramedics were called to the scene for “health monitoring”, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

“There are no patients at this stage.”