Women dies in Endeavour Hills stabbing

A woman has died in an alleged stabbing involving a man in Endeavour Hills.

An altercation occurred between the pair in Kassan Gardens about 7.30am on Tuesday 30 May, Homicide Squad police say.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives say the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition under police guard.

He was being treated for upper body injuries at The Alfred hospital, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

A child with minor injuries was taken to Monash Medical Centre in a stable condition.

The parties were known to each other, according to police.

Homicide Squad detectives say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Any information or CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au