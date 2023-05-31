Boost for bus connectivity in Casey

By Matthew Sims

Casey bus users will soon be better connected to shops, education, schools and other transport services, thanks to an upcoming extension.

The State Government is extending Route 863 between Endeavour Hills and Hampton Park about nine kilometres south along Hallam Road and Evans Road to Cranbourne West Shopping Village from Monday 26 June.

Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll announced the changes on Friday 26 May.

“We’re improving local bus services in Casey to make catching the bus a better option for locals travelling to employment, education, shops, healthcare and other transport modes,” he said.

The extension will connect travellers to train stations in Cranbourne West, Lynbrook, Hallam and Narre Warren and provide public transport links to the new Cranbourne West Secondary College for students who live in Cranbourne West, Hampton Park and Lyndhurst, with services timed to coordinate with bell times in the mornings and afternoons of school days.

St Peter’s College (Cranbourne Campus), Gleneagles Secondary College and Hampton Park Secondary College will also benefit from the longer route.

The State Government will also be improving Route 895 between Narre Warren South and Fountain Gate, with the updated route going via Narre Warren Business Park when travelling between Narre Warren Station and Fountain Gate Shopping Centre.

Low usage services which previously ran express between the station and Narre Warren South will now visit all stops along the route, giving locals more travel options.

Casey Council chief executive Glenn Patterson said the bus network improvements were good news for the Casey community, making it easier for community members to travel via public transport.

“Our community deserves accessible and affordable public transport to get to and from work, school and the services they need,” he said.

“These bus routes are among those that have been identified by council as being most needed, so we’re pleased that these improvements will make travel easier for community members along these routes.

“The City of Casey looks forward to continuing to work with the State Government to improve the wider bus network in Casey, and we will continue to advocate for more buses to run more frequently to connect our city’s growing communities.”

Cranbourne MP Pauline Richards said the changes will give commuters a wider range of travel options.

“We’re making it easier for the community to travel across our bus network – with the extension of these routes to provide public transport links to the new Cranbourne West Secondary College for students who live in Cranbourne West,” she said.

Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson said the changes aim to get all Casey residents where they need to go with ease.

“This is all about giving passengers in Casey more options about when they travel on our bus network and getting them where they need to go,” she said.

Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas said the updated routes will better connect Casey locals to vital services.

“Locals will benefit most from the extension of these routes,” he said.

The extended routes form part of Victoria’s Bus Plan, which is delivering improvements to the state’s bus network.

Released in 2021, Victoria’s Bus Plan sets out how the State Government will increase the number of people choosing to take the bus by delivering a modern, productive and environmentally sustainable bus network.