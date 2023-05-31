Mum dies in alleged stabbing

A mother of two and professional bodybuilder has died in an alleged stabbing involving a man in Endeavour Hills.

An altercation occurred between the pair in Kassan Gardens about 7.30am on Tuesday 30 May, Homicide Squad police say.

The woman, Monique Leszak, was pronounced dead shortly after.

A man, believed to be her partner, was taken to The Alfred hospital with critical upper-body injuries. He was under police guard.

A child was taken to Monash Medical Centre in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Homicide Squad detectives say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Ms Leszak’s former partner Jye Carter told reporters at the home that she was a “loving, caring mother”.

She had “achieved so much in her life”, becoming a personal trainer, gaining a disability diploma and with plans to enlist as a police officer, Mr Carter said.

“She’s just a really good mum. I can’t believe it’s happened, I really can’t.

“She was the most decent person I’ve ever met in my life. The whole family is a great family. She put so much – just 100 per cent – into her kids.”

Any information or CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au