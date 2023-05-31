’Thriving’ builder collapses

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Hallam-based builder had been promoting its “thriving” business just a day before going into liquidation.

Rawdon Hill formally announced on 25 May that it was winding up and had appointed Dye & Co as liquidators.

A day before liquidation, Rawdon Hill posted on social media that it could “help” customers of collapsed builder Porter Davis to complete their homes in the South East, according to The Age.

A Porter Davis customer in Clyde North says she came close to signing on with a deposit.

“We were about to sign on with this builder. They were the only ones that followed through with a quote for us,” she posted on social media.

“They’ve just gone into liquidation.”

In April, Rawdon Hill advertised in Star News that it had “secure product supply” and were “here to stay”.

“We acknowledge people’s reticence in choosing a builder in the current circumstances,” general manager Peter Grant stated.

“But want to emphasise that our current and future customers are and will continue not to be impacted negatively.

“We … can say with absolute certainty that we will proudly finish every single home in our strong pipeline, while we continue to pay everyone on time, every time – guaranteed.

“Rawdon Hill Homes continues to thrive and we are searching for even more local subcontractors.

“We are here and we are ready to build now.”

Since liquidation, Rawdon Hill’s Facebook page has been taken down. As of 31 May, its website however suggests it is still open for business.

The firm promotes itself as a low-volume builder with 46 years of experience.

Customers were plunged into turmoil in late March when Porter Davis went bust, leaving more than 1500 unfinished homes in Victoria. Other builders such as Interface Constructions have also since collapsed.

The State Government recently announced one-off compensation for 560 Porter Davis customers who signed their contracts and paid their deposits, but where Porter Davis did not take out Domestic Building Insurance (DBI), in breach of its obligations.

Grant Thornton Australia was appointed as the liquidators of 14 Porter Davis companies.

With 470 employees, Porter Davis had forecast $555 million in revenue for the 2023 financial year but there was “no option” but to liquidate, a Grant Thornton spokesperson stated.

“The extremely challenging environment for residential home building has directly contributed to the PDH Group’s financial position, with rising input costs, supply chain delays, labour shortages, and a drop in demand for new homes in 2023 impacting the Group’s liquidity.“

Rawdon Hill’s liquidator did not return Star News’s calls by deadline.