Covid made me do it

By Sahar Foladi

A young published author, Senuka Maddumage, had a productive time during covid lockdown.

Seunka, 10-years-old from Wooranna Park Primary School said he started writing stories during lockdown.

“During Grade 2, I had not much to do because i was stuck inside in covid so my dad suggested I write and that progressed into print and publication.”

The talented young boy wrote 11 stories out of which two have been published, one made it to the hands of readers last year and the other just this year.

“I felt really happy and excited.

“I already had the story it was waiting to be published.”

His books are titled, ‘The Mess, The Muddle, The Big Mud Puddle’ and the other ‘The Bear and the Fishing Rod.’

“I feel excited about what the story will be like once it’s finished,” Senuka said.

His family, peers, friends and teachers say his accomplishment is remarkable.

School principal, Amanda Ellaby, said Senuka is an inspiration for other students at the school.

“Senuka is a very self-driven student whose passion for story writing has flourished with support from both the school and his family.

“He is such an inspiration to our students as to how far you can take your small ideas and create them into stories that make a difference”.

Senuka is a book worm himself who loves to read fantasy, sci-fi and realistic fiction.

He hasn’t planned writing his next book just yet but he said he’ll like to write a chapter book exploring other realms and portals.