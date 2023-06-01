Giving it a shot

Emily Chapman Laing

A group of curious women showed their marksman skills at Cranbourne Dandenong Pistol Club’s ‘Ladies Day’.

“It was an amazing experience, I’ll definitely be back,” participant Donna Marie said.

“My daughter and I had a great day. Our family are looking forward to joining up,” Suzette Luketic said.

“It was a great idea and the lunch provided was a great selection too.

“Lots of hard work and effort to make sure we had a great time.”

After a quick safety brief, the group was led into Range 1 for their first shots.

Under the purview of the Range Officers, the ladies learned how to load and fire an ISSF 22 semi automatic handgun.

The targets showed the talent of these women, who left their sheets of paper looking like swiss cheese.

In Range 3 the ladies were delighted with demonstrations from the single action cowboy shooters and the international practical shooters.

Dressed in their cowboy hats and holsters, the single action shooters raced against the clock to shoot their handguns, rifle and shotgun.

A black powder shooting demo was also given, leaving clouds of sweet-smelling gunpowder floating in the air.

The IPSC shooters were next, with champion Antonio giving a heated demonstration as he shot multiple targets in this quick, energetic style of shooting.

The ladies got to try out the demos for themselves.

Starting with cowboy shooting, the group was given the chance to grow their single action revolver capabilities.

The ladies got to try out a rifle, followed by an ISPC 9mm semi automatic.

Earplugs were the saviours of the day, as hundreds of shots were fired over the session.

The club hosted a free lunch for the participants, with sweets, wraps and coffee.

Cranbourne Dandenong Pistol Club President (CDPC) Scott Donald-Hoath said Ladies Day helps to dismantle the stereotypical image of shooters as “hunters”.

“It is an actual Olympic sport,” he said.

“And the ladies are usually better shooters than the blokes.”

The club is actively working to distance itself from violence with firearms.

Military and camo clothing is banned within CDPC walls.

Instead, the members wear sportswear.

“Any breach of the rules is a disqualifier,” Mr Donald-Hoath said.

Mr Donald-Hoath says shooting truly is a family sport.

A pistol club is one of the few sporting precincts where children can join in with parents and grandparents.

Juniors can apply for a firearm license at 12 years of age.

While safety is a large concern around firearms, Mr Donald-Hoath says the club has been operating since 1972 and has never had a safety incident.

CDPC emphasises their inclusive and welcoming environment, and encourages anyone interested in shooting, irrespective of gender, religion, or background to join.

“It’s like a family, everyone’s here for each other.”

Mr Donald-Hoath is now looking to open a new precinct in Carrum Downs.

The new club will have 32 shooting ranges and will host worldwide shooters.

With federal, state and local government support, the $13 million club will support even more new members.

CDPC attended a national competition in Adelaide earlier this month.

The club’s shooters regularly go interstate and international to showcase their skills.