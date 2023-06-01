Reprieve for renters

The Victorian Parliament will launch an investigation into the state’s worsening rental crisis, which is good news for Casey residents being crushed beneath rising rates.

Wayss General Manager Shari McPhail said there is “growing demand” for homelessness services in the Casey and Greater Dandenong Areas as more and more citizens struggle to keep a roof over their head.

“People in our community are 2.6 times more likely to see the inside of a homelessness service than in any other local government area in Victoria,” she said.

Ms McPhail said there is increasing anxiety for renters in the region.

“There is growing concern that the covid-19 debt levy on property investors is going to lead to rent increases, with no mechanisms in place to protect renters,” she said.

“Negotiations around the Federal Government’s Housing Australia Future Fund are now more critical than ever to supply affordable and social housing in the long-term.

“What this budget does not address is the growing demand for homelessness support services across our region, nor does it commit to any capital funding for housing, beyond the Big Housing Build.”

Ms McPhail said Wayss is concerned that the state government is leaving disadvantaged communities behind, and will continue to call for more resources in the South East.

Last week, a Greens’ motion to hold a parliamentary inquiry into the rental crisis was voted down after Labor joined forces with the Property Council and right-wing members of the cross-bench against the inquiry.

However, the committee that would been tasked with undertaking the inquiry, the Legal and Social Issues Committee, have voted to self-refer an inquiry into the rental crisis and housing affordability.

The inquiry will investigate the factors leading to low availability and high costs of rental properties, options to address insecurity, availability and affordability issues facing Victorian renters and the impact of short stays.

The adequacy of regulation with regards to standards and conditions of rental housing and the adequacy of the rental system and its enforcement will be under scrutiny.

Barriers to first home ownership and the impact this has on rental stock and the experiences of renters will also be addressed.

Victorian Greens renters’ rights spokesperson, Gabrielle de Vietri, said she was pleased the committee had recognised the dire state of renting in Victoria, and the need for Parliament to provide urgent solutions.

She added that given there was nothing to support renters in the State Budget, it was even more critical that the problems and the solutions to this crisis were put squarely in front of the Government.

“Despite Labor’s disgraceful attempts to deny the rental crisis, it is good news for renters that the Committee will now investigate the worsening rental and housing affordability crisis,” Ms de Vietri said.

“This inquiry will put the problems and solutions directly in front of the Government who have been ignoring renters for too long.”