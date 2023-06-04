$12m, four-star hotel opens in Dandenong

By Sahar Foladi

A new four star hotel, Holiday Inn in Dandenong has officially opened to book in those reservations.

The $12 million next-generation transformation features 124 rooms and the brand’s signature Open Lobby concept with Dandelion Lounge + Eatery.

Located in the heart of Dandenong’s business and entertainment, on 50-52 McCrae St, it’s accessible to other attractions.

City of Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster welcomed the new hotel opening.

“Getting out and about is easy, with the new Holiday Inn located in walking distance to the fabulous Dandenong Market, Dandenong Plaza Shopping Centre, Drum Theatre, Reading Cinemas and an array of restaurants and cafes.

“Guests looking for dining options can choose from a variety of different cuisines or can book into one of the amazing food and cultural tours offered locally through our Afghan Bazaar or Little India precincts,” Ms Foster said.

Now she challenges anyone to find a more culturally diverse and welcoming city.

General Manager, Scott Schaefer said, “Whether you’re spending time away with friends and family, or connecting over business, the hotel provides a warm and welcoming environment at an affordable price point.”

The hotel has injected more jobs in the municipality with 90 per cent of its staff employed locally.

The Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, Lisa Moore said the hotel is “much needed injection for both businesses and local community.”

“The business community – seeking places for brief coffee meetings, lunches or other business functions, will welcome the easy parking, access, and amenities.

“For the mid-to-long term, the refurbishment of this central accommodation and restaurant offering creates easy access to local shopping and attractions.”